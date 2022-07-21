Thursday, July 21, 2022
Police members disciplined for Tehran detention incident

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Police

Iranian police have been criticized for ignoring a woman’s appeal to not take away her daughter who had been detained in the capital Tehran for failing to observe Islamic dress code.

Police officials have disciplined the commander of the police patrol for ignoring the woman’s efforts to stop their van carrying his daughter while it was moving forward.

Footage earlier went viral showing the woman throwing herself on the hood of the police vehicle while shouting “my daughter is sick” in an effort to stop the van.

As seen in the footsge, those inside the police car ignore this and keep driving.

Authorities at the inspection division of Tehran’s police department have appeased the mother of the young girl in person for the matter after inviting her to the police department.

Many on social media criticized the police over the issue.

