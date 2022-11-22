Belarus PM says his country and Iran draw up trade cooperation document  

Golovchenko was speaking at a joint oppress briefing with Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber in Tehran.l on Tuesday.

He noted that the bilateral trade volume has increased significantly this year.

The Belarus prime minister noted that much work remains to be done to realize the existing potential for cooperation in the fields of industry and science as well as other spheres.

According to Golovchenko, the roadmap for expansion of ties pertains to the period between 2023 and 2026.

He maintained that the inclusive document specifies what will be done in all trade and economic areas of Iran and Belarus.

Golovchenko reaffirmed his country’s readiness to expand cooperation with Iran in all areas.