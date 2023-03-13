Monday, March 13, 2023
Iran-Belarus trade volume to hit $100mn.

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said the signing of MoU’s in different fields by Iran and Belarus shows that Tehran and Minsk are resolved to expand their ties in all spheres.

Raisi made the comment during a joint press conference with his Belarussian counterpart Aleksander Lukashenko in Tehran on Monday.

Raisi described as good and constructive, interactions between iran and Belarus since 30 years ago when they established diplomatic ties.

He also underlined the need for using all potentials in order to speed up efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

Lukashenko for his turn appreciated the speeding up of the expansion of ties during Raisi’s presidency. He noted that if all the MoU’s signed by Tehran and Minsk are put into effect, trade between them will reach 100 million dollars.

He also said the Iran-Belarus trade increased by three-fold from 2021 to 2022.

Earlier on Nonday Iran and Belarus signed a roadmap for comprehensive cooperation as well as seven other cooperation agreements during Lukashenko’s visit to Tehran. The cooperation agreements cover trade, transportation, agriculture and culture.

