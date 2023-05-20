IFP ExclusiveSecurity Iran showcases defense achievements at Belarus exhibition By IFP Editorial Staff May 20, 2023 Iran puts on display a number of its achievements in the military sector at an international exhibition in Minsk, the capital city of Belarus. Here you can see a collection of related images: 1 of 5 › Subscribe TagsIran-Belarus Relations Share FacebookTwitterReddItEmailPrintTelegramWhatsAppVKLINEViber LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. More Articles US: Belarus leader’s visit to Tehran extension of Iran-Russia “deepening relationship” March 14, 2023 Ayatollah Khamenei: Countries facing US sanctions must tackle the bans through cooperation March 13, 2023 Iran-Belarus trade volume to hit $100mn. March 13, 2023 Iran, Belarus sign roadmap for comprehensive cooperation March 13, 2023 Report: Lukashenko to visit Iran next month February 21, 2023 Iran calls for closer ties between sanctioned states to confront bans November 23, 2022 Belarus PM says his country and Iran draw up trade cooperation document November 22, 2022 Iran FM voices grave concern over the fate of stranded Iranians on Belarus border October 26, 2021 Latest articles Top Iran official warns Taliban not to ‘misunderstand Tehran’s good-neighborliness policy’ May 20, 2023 Arab League members deplore “foreign meddling” in their domestic affairs May 20, 2023 Russia says Armenia, Azerbaijan closer to peace treaty May 20, 2023 Iran executes man convicted of running intl. women trafficking network May 20, 2023 Erdogan criticizes Biden for calling him “dictator” May 20, 2023 Russia issues arrest order for ICC prosecutor after Putin warrant May 20, 2023 Popular articles Samanu; A Traditional Dish Served in Iran during Nowruz September 4, 2022 Baghali Polo Recipe August 25, 2022 Dolma pepper; A Delicious Iranian Food August 1, 2022