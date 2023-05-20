Saturday, May 20, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran showcases defense achievements at Belarus exhibition

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran puts on display a number of its achievements in the military sector at an international exhibition in Minsk, the capital city of Belarus.

Here you can see a collection of related images:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks