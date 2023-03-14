Tuesday, March 14, 2023
type here...
Media WireAmericas

US: Belarus leader’s visit to Tehran extension of Iran-Russia “deepening relationship”

By IFP Media Wire
Alexander Lukashenko

The visit by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Iran is “in some ways, an extension of the deepening relationship" between Tehran and Moscow, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has said.

“It’s something we’re watching very closely. These are two birds of a feather and oftentimes they do flock together,” Price stated at a State Department briefing.

Lukashenko arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the invitation of President Ebrahim Raisi. He held separate meetings with his Iranian counterpart, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Belarus’ leader, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, met in Tehran on Monday with President Raisi, and the two “signed a roadmap for comprehensive cooperation between the countries for 2023-2026.”

In the meeting with Lukashenko, Ayatollah Khamenei said those countries that have been put under unilateral sanctions by the United States and its Western allies must join hands to destroy those sanctions.

Explaining on the existing common grounds between Iran and Belarus, the Leader stated that imposition of bullying sanctions by the United States and some other Western states on Tehran and Minsk are one of those common grounds.

“Those countries that have been sanctioned by America must destroy the weapon of sanctions through cooperation with one another and forming a common group, and we believe this is possible to do,” he added.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks