Monday, March 13, 2023
Iran, Belarus sign roadmap for comprehensive cooperation

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Belarus have signed a roadmap for comprehensive cooperation as well as seven other cooperation agreements during a visit to Tehran by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The cooperation agreements cover trade, transportation, agriculture and culture.

The MOUs will see bilateral trade expand and the two sides amend an existing protocol for road transportation between the two countries.

During a joint presser before the signing ceremony, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said both Tehran and Minsk are against unilateralism and believe Iran and Belarus can have good cooperation regarding offsetting the effects of the US sanctions.

He talked about the US sanctions against Iran, saying the country has created opportunities out of the bans.

Raisi added that Iran is ready to share it experiences on countering the restrictions with Belarus.

Lukashenko, in turn, said he would like to acknowledge that “no sanction has managed to prevent Iran’s progress.”

He said he also thinks that sanctions create opportunities that should not be missed.

