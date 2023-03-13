Iran, Belarus sign roadmap for comprehensive cooperation

The cooperation agreements cover trade, transportation, agriculture and culture.

The MOUs will see bilateral trade expand and the two sides amend an existing protocol for road transportation between the two countries.

During a joint presser before the signing ceremony, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said both Tehran and Minsk are against unilateralism and believe Iran and Belarus can have good cooperation regarding offsetting the effects of the US sanctions.

He talked about the US sanctions against Iran, saying the country has created opportunities out of the bans.

Raisi added that Iran is ready to share it experiences on countering the restrictions with Belarus.

Lukashenko, in turn, said he would like to acknowledge that “no sanction has managed to prevent Iran’s progress.”

He said he also thinks that sanctions create opportunities that should not be missed.