Ayatollah Khamenei: Countries facing US sanctions must tackle the bans through cooperation

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Belarus President Aleksander Lukashenkoon on Monday.

The leader said nations which face the US sanctions need to form a club for this purpose and “we believe this is feasible.”

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the anti-Iran sanctions imposed by the US since the victory of the Islamic Revolution and also to the escalation of the sanctions over the past 12 years, saying harsh bans caused the Islamic Republic to realize its own capabilities.

He added that during the period, the road was paved for many advancements and Iran managed to make marvelous progress in such fields as science and technology, biology, aerospace, nuclear energy and nanotechnology.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that if all countries that have been sanctioned by the US use one another’s possibilities, then the benefits thereof will be huge for all of them.

The leader said Iran and Belarus have many commonalities including the fact that they face the oppressive sanctions of the US and European countries, and for this reason, they can work together, including in many areas such as science and technology, trade and political cooperation in international bodies.

He singled out the north-south corridor, saying the project will have benefits for both sides as well as for Russia and the region.

The Belarus president for his part concurred with Ayatollah Khamenei that Iran has made huge progress despite the sanctions.

Lukashenko added that his country believes that if a country acts soundly during the sanctions period, the bans could serve as an opportunity for development and progress.

He noted that the current hard times clarified that who is a real friend in the international arena and “we are determined to work with our real companions.”