Tuesday, March 26, 2024
type here...
Iran in PicturesIFP ExclusiveTourism

Photo report: Discovering scenic beauty of Zaras village, southern Iran 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Nestled in Khuzestan province, Zaras tourist village emerges as a captivating gem, enchanting visitors with its picturesque landscapes during the blossoming spring season.

Situated approximately 250 km northeast of the provincial capital city of Ahvaz and a mere 39 km from the majestic Karun Dam 3, Zaras village stands as a testament to the natural allure of Khuzestan.

As tourists flock to Zaras to immerse themselves in its scenic splendor, the village emerges as a must-visit destination for those seeking solace amidst nature’s embrace.

Embark on a visual journey through the lens of Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi with the official Iranian News Agency IRNA, and experience the timeless beauty of Zaras village, a hidden gem awaiting discovery in the heart of Khuzestan province in southern Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks