Photo report: Discovering scenic beauty of Zaras village, southern Iran 

Situated approximately 250 km northeast of the provincial capital city of Ahvaz and a mere 39 km from the majestic Karun Dam 3, Zaras village stands as a testament to the natural allure of Khuzestan.

As tourists flock to Zaras to immerse themselves in its scenic splendor, the village emerges as a must-visit destination for those seeking solace amidst nature’s embrace.

Embark on a visual journey through the lens of Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi with the official Iranian News Agency IRNA, and experience the timeless beauty of Zaras village, a hidden gem awaiting discovery in the heart of Khuzestan province in southern Iran.