President Pezeshkian: Enhancing relations with Russia Iran’s ‘foreign policy priority’

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a Monday meeting with Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Sergei Shoigu, who was in Tehran on a day-long visit to hold talks with Iranian authorities.

He noted that Russia has been a steadfast ally during Iran’s challenging times and underscored the need to expedite the implementation of agreements reached between the two countries.

“We believe that the era of unilateralism by certain powers, including the United States, is over,” the president said, adding, “The alignment of positions and collaboration between Iran and Russia in promoting a multipolar world will undoubtedly enhance global security and peace.”

The visit by Shoigu comes amid heightened tensions in the region after Israel assassinated Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, in Tehran on Wednesday. Tehran has vowed that the brazen act of aggression on its soil will not go unanswered.

The Iranian president said on Monday that the assassination of Haniyeh was a blatant violation of international laws and regulations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is in no way seeking to expand the scope of war and crisis in the region, but certainly this regime will receive a response for its crimes and audacity,” he added.

Moscow has also strongly condemned the assassination of Haniyeh, who was a key negotiator in ceasefire talks for Gaza. Senior Russian officials have said that those behind the killing were seeking to scuttle any hope of peace in the region and to draw the United States into confrontation with Iran.

During the meeting on Monday, Pezeshkian condemned Israel’s horrific crimes in Gaza as well as its efforts to spread the war in the entire region.

Shoigu, for his part, congratulated Pezeshkian once again on his election as president of Iran and described the Islamic Republic as a key strategic ally of Russia in the region.

Expressing satisfaction with Russia and Iran’s joint efforts to create a “multipolar world” and ensure regional security, he emphasized that relations between the two allies are growing across all sectors.