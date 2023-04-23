Perspolis defeat Estaghlal in 100th derby of Iran’s capital Tehran 

The two teams played a lackluster game in front of about 40,000 spectators in the first half. But Perspolis stepped up pressure in the initial hours of the second half and soon netted.

In the 50th minute, the striker of the reds, Issa Al Kasir, who replaced another player in the second half, scored the winning goal. After the goal, Esteghlal increased pressure on Perspolis to draw but all their efforts were thwarted by a solid defense on part of their rivals.

Thanks to the victory they scored in the match against Esteghlal, Perspolis moved to the top of the table with 57 points, two points above Esteghlal.

Sepahan are now third with 55 points.

Esteghlal and Persepolis have faced off each other 100 times. Both teams have won 26 matches each and 48 matches ended in a draw. Sepahan’s next match that will happen on Monday will be crucial for the team. They are going to host Malavan in Esfahan.

If they win, the Eafahani team will go to the top of the table. A draw or a win for Malavan will guarantee Perspolis’s grip on top.