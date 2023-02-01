Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Report: Parts of drones used in Isfahan attack smuggled into Iran from north Iraq, Israel involved

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran military workshop

Iran’s Nour News media outlet says parts of the drones used in the recent attack on a military facility in Isfahan were smuggled into Iran with the help of Israel-affiliated counterrevolutionary Kurdish groups based in northern Iraq.

Nour News is affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

It added that the explosives loaded onto the drones were also brought into Iran from Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

According to Nour News, the counterrevolutionary groups sneaked into Iran from an insurmountable area on the country’s northwest border along with the drone parts and the explosives and gave them to an agent in a border town.

It added that Iran’s intelligence operatives arrested members of a Kurdish terrorist group in July who had been organized to carry out a bombing in an industrial facility in Isfahan.

The group, Nour News said, was created by the Zionist regime’s intelligence apparatus, Mossad.

The media outlet stressed that the persistence of terrorist acts by these groups against Iran shows the Iraqi government has failed to fulfill its responsibilities to contain the terrorists.

The drone attack in Isafahan left no casualties. It only caused minimal damage to the roof of the military facility.

