Panther sighted in Damavand area of Iran

The department’s director Naghi Mirzakarimi says patrol and control operations have been increased in the area to protect the “valuable” species, which are endangered in Iran.

The official says the panther was sighted and filmed by a hiker in a natural reserve in Damavand.

He said sightings of panthers on the margins of their habitats are not a surprise adding that the cat does not pose a threat to locals.

Damavand County is located on the southern side of Alborz mountain range.

Iranian media also published footage of another panther spotted in central Alborz area on Monday.