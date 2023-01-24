Tuesday, January 24, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Panther sighted in Damavand area of Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Persian leopard

The environment department in Damavand County, north of the Iranian capital Tehran, has confirmed the rare sighting of a panther in the area.

The department’s director Naghi Mirzakarimi says patrol and control operations have been increased in the area to protect the “valuable” species, which are endangered in Iran.

The official says the panther was sighted and filmed by a hiker in a natural reserve in Damavand.

He said sightings of panthers on the margins of their habitats are not a surprise adding that the cat does not pose a threat to locals.

Damavand County is located on the southern side of Alborz mountain range.

Iranian media also published footage of another panther spotted in central Alborz area on Monday.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks