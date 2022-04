According to a tweet by the Pakistani embassy in Tehran, Sharif expressed hopes that Tehran and Islamabad “stand together” and move to further expand their relations.

Last week, Ebrahim Raisi sent a message to Shehbaz Sharif, congratulating him on his election and expressing hope that the two countries work to upgrade their cooperation to the level “favorable” to both nations.

He added that Iran is ready for further cooperation with Pakistan under its new government.