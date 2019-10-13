Pakistani PM Imran Khan in Tehran for High-Level Talks

Upon arrival at Mehrabad Airport, Imran Khan and his high-ranking entourage were welcomed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Later, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani officially received the Pakistani prime minister at Saadabad Historical Complex.

Rouhani and Imran Khan will discuss the most important issues in bilateral ties and the latest regional and international developments.

The Pakistani official will later meet with Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

The focus of Imran Khan’s talks with Iranian officials is said to be mediation between Tehran and Riyadh, where the Pakistani official is set to visit after Iran.