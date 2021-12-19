Pakistani Army chief: Terrorism Tehran and Islamabad’s common enemy

General Bajwa was speaking during a meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Islamabad on Sunday.

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff also stressed the need for closer cooperation with Iran on Afghanistan, especially in the fight against terrorism.

He described terrorism as a common enemy of Iran and Pakistan.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian also referred to cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad in border areas and called for mutual cooperation to further increase border security.

The Iranian foreign minister said fighting terrorism is an area of cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

Amir Abdollahian is in Islamabad to attend the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.