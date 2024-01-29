Pakistan and Iran create joint mechanism to fight terror

The two top diplomats took questions at a joint press briefing in Islamabad on Monday.

During the presser Jilani said he invited the Iranian foreign minister to Islamabad and “this shows the depth of ties between the two countries”.

Jilani noted that the Iran-Pakistan relations are based on cultural features, adding that the two foreign ministers discussed key bilateral issues at their meeting in the Pakistani capital and that they agreed that the ties are valuable for both nations and strengthen peace and stability in the region.

While stressing that Tehran and Islamabad are determined to expand their political and security ties, the Pakistani foreign minister said the threat of terrorism is the common challenge faced by the two neighbors.

Jilani added that Iran and Pakistan are also resolved to jointly fight terrorism and this goal can be achieved.

He underlined that Iran and Pakistan have never had border disputes and “we consider Pakistan’s security as Iran’s and the region’s security”.

The Iranian foreign minister for his turn thanked the Pakistani side for its warm hospitality during his visit to Islamabad, saying few countries in the world have so many cultural, historical and religious commonalities.

Amirabdollahian also echoed JIlani’s remarks, saying Iran and Pakistan have never had border disputes and “this is a bright chapter in their ties”.

He noted that Iran considers Pakistan’s security its own security and both sides respect each other’s territorial integrity.

On Iran and Pakistan’s fight on terrorism, Amirabdollahian said, “We are in Islamabad to say loudly that Iran and Pakistan will give terrorism no chance to undermine the security of these two countries”.

He noted that both Iran and Pakistan have suffered casualties in their fight against terrorists but it’s obvious that the terrorists are directed by third parties and they are not Iran and Pakistan’s friends.

Amirabdollahian and Jilani both noted that Iran and Pakistan are going to further expand their economic ties, especially the border markets and the tourism sector.

The Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Pakistan follows the recent brief and deadly tensions between the two states.