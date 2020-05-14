Over 90,000 Iranians Recover from COVID-19

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says 90,539 patients have so far recovered from the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Kianoush Jahanpour on Thursday confirmed 1,808 new cases of coronavirus infection, raising the total number of cases to 114,533.

The spokesman said 71 people have also died of the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 6,854.

According to Jahanpour, 2,758 patients are in severe conditions of the disease.

So far, he added, 643,772 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.