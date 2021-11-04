Over 90 million doses of Covid vaccine administered in Iran

Iranian healthcare workers have administered over 90 million doses of Covid vaccine to people in the country. So far, 54,509,210 people have received the first dose of Covid and 37,127,998 have been fully inoculated. Meanwhile, 109,724 people have received the booster shot, the third dose of Covid vaccine.

Now all vaccination places are giving the third dose to citizens older than 60.

Health Ministry announced on Thursday, the disease has killed 158 more people over the past 24 hours. So far, 126,921 people have died of the disease since the start of the Pandemic.

Meanwhile, 9,862 new cases of Covid-19 were detected countrywide over the past day, pushing the total caseload to 5,964,824.

For all that, the downward trend in Covid deaths, infections and hospitalizations has held over the past couple of months.

While authorities attribute this to the vaccination drive, they are warning of a 6th wave of the disease.