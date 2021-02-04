Over 7,000 Iranians Contract Coronavirus in 24 Hours

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 7,040 new cases of COVID-19 infection in 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases to 1,445,326.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 67 patients since Saturday noon, raising the overall death toll to 58,256.

So far, Lari added, 1,235,581 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,825 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 9,504,930 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 18 cities are in the “orange” zone, 124 are in the “yellow” zone, and 306 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

The “orange” cities are all in northern provinces, and include Amol, Babol, Babolsar, Behshahr, Tonekabon, Juybar, Chalus, Ramsar, Sari, Fereydunkenar, Qaemshahr, Mahmoud Anad, Neka and Nowshahr in Mazandaran province and Some’eh Sara, Rudsar, and Lahijan in Gilan province.