Over 36 thousand new Covid cases logged in Iran

Over 2 thousand hospitalizations were also logged, mostly at ICU wards. The figures also put the number of daily fatalities at 57.

The total death toll from the Coronavirus in Iran since the start of the pandemic stands at 132,681. Most of the infections and deaths are people who contracted the Omicron variant of the virus.

The strain is highly contagious and is spreading fast across Iran.

Iranian health officials are warning citizens to strictly observe health protocols to contain this new wave of Covid.

Omicron has already overwhelmed most of Europe and the entire United States where millions of cases of the variant have been registered.

Meanwhile, the vaccination process is continuing in Iran with the number of boosters administered crossing the 19 million mark. Authorities say if people get their third dose of vaccine, the current wave will subside.