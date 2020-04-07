Over 27,000 Iranians Recover from COVID-19

Speaking in a daily briefing on Tuesday, Jahanpour said 2,089 new cases of infection were confirmed during the past 24 hours, raising the total number to 62,589.

This is the ninth day in a row that the number of new infections is decreasing in Iran.

Jahanpour also noted that 133 patients died in 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 3,872.

He said 3,987 patients are also in the severe conditions of the disease.

So far, he added, 211,136 COVID-19 tests have been taken in the country.