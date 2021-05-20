Over 2.8 Million Iranians Infected with Coronavirus So Far: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 12,428 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases to 2,804,632.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 229 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 77,994.

So far, Lari added, 2,290,613 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,081 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 18,551,061 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said 2,366,895 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 439,293 have received the second dose.