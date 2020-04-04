Over 100 Shipments of Goods Needed to Counter COVID-19 Cleared at Tehran Airport

“Despite Nowruz holidays, the Customs Office of the Imam Khomeini International Airport cleared hygienic items and medications sent in to fight the coronavirus in the shortest time possible and with the minimum paperwork by the customs personnel working 24/7,”

Saeid Saffari Taheri, the customs chief at the airport.

The goods include machinery used to produce three-layer face masks.

“Producers of the machinery say it is capable of turning out 100,000 to 200,000 three-layer masks per day,” he said.

“Since the beginning of the time the national campaign against the coronavirus was enforced, a considerable number of medications, hygienic items and equipment used to counter the coronavirus have been sent in via the Imam Khomeini Airport’s customs,” he added.

“The supplies have been taken to the intended centres nonstop in cooperation with relevant organizations, and the trend continues,” he said.