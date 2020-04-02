OPEC Fund Earmarks $500,000 to Help Iran Fight COVID-19

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s ambassador to Vienna-based international organizations, said the financing will go to nationwide programs drawn up to stem the spread of the disease.

“The financial aid will be sent to Iran via the World Health Organization to buy medical supplies and equipment urgently needed by hospitals,” he said.

Iran has launched plans to stem the spread of COVID-19 across the nation. Nonessential travel has been banned and some businesses have been ordered to remain closed until further notice. At the same time, efforts are being made to procure the necessary medical equipment to counter the epidemic despite US sanctions.