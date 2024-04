A report by OPEC’s Secretariat indicates that overall output by the 133 member states hovered around 26 million 604 thousand bpd in March, 3 thousand bpd more than the figure in February.

Based on the report, Iran maintained its third place among OPEC producers after Saudi Arabia with an output of 9 million 37 thousand bpd and Iraq with a crude production of 4 million 194 thousand.

The production rise comes as Iran is under draconian US sanctions.