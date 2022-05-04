One cub of Iranian cheetah triplet dies of lung deficiency

A vet at the center tasked with breeding Asiatic Cheetahs in Iran said the cub died due to a lung deficiency that caused it to gain weight over the past four days.

Dr. Behrang Ekrami added that the other two cubs have gained weight and the scientific team at the center is monitoring their behavior and nutrition round the clock.

Meanwhile, the director general of Public Relations and Media Office of Iran’s Environmental Protection Organization has said the cubs of the Asiatic cheetah “Iran” will be named with the participations of people.

Mohsen Naghilou said people can send their proposed names from May 10 to June 10 through SMS.

Iran delivered the cubs by caesarean section.

This was the first birth of an Asiatic cheetah in captivity. Figures show the Asiatic Cheetah’s population was down to just 12, from an estimated 100 in 2010.