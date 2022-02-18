Omicron wave puts 337 Iranian cities on ‘red’ alert

According to the latest updates to the map, 64 cities have been categorized as ‘orange,’ 47 others ‘red,’ with no ‘blue’ zones.

The Health Ministry warned people against failure to adhere to the health protocols designed to contain the spread of the virus.

It also urged people to receive the necessary doses of vaccine to boost their protection against the respiratory disease.

Health officials say the sixth wave of coronavirus infections, triggered by the new Omicron strain, in Iran is now close to reaching the peak.

Omicron is said to have been mostly detected in young people and children, where the vaccination rate is slightly lower than that of older age groups.