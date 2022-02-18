Friday, February 18, 2022
Omicron wave puts 337 Iranian cities on ‘red’ alert

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s health officials have updated the number of ‘red’ cities on the color-coded COVID-19 map to 337, up from 247, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus keeps spreading at a lightning speed countrywide.

According to the latest updates to the map, 64 cities have been categorized as ‘orange,’ 47 others ‘red,’ with no ‘blue’ zones.

The Health Ministry warned people against failure to adhere to the health protocols designed to contain the spread of the virus.

It also urged people to receive the necessary doses of vaccine to boost their protection against the respiratory disease.

Health officials say the sixth wave of coronavirus infections, triggered by the new Omicron strain, in Iran is now close to reaching the peak.

Omicron is said to have been mostly detected in young people and children, where the vaccination rate is slightly lower than that of older age groups.

