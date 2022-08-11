Oman’s FM praises Iran’s constructive role in nuclear talks

Badr Albusaidi and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed a host of issues on the phone, including the latest round of talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

The two foreign ministers held their conversation on Wednesday, with the top Iranian diplomat expressing gratitude to Oman over its stance on the talks the latest round of which wrapped up in Vienna on Sunday.

Badr Albusaidi said that Iran has played a constructive role in the Vienna negotiations, adding that Oman believes the success of the talks will benefit all parties.

The two foreign ministers also discussed Palestine.

Amirabdollahian denounced the latest Zionist regime’s aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip, which left nearly four dozen people dead, including women and children.

Badr Albusaidi noted that Oman will always stand by the Palestinian people and support upholding their rights.