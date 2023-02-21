“Omani king to visit Iran with good news”

Ali Alizadeh cited Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian as saying that the Omani officials have repeatedly announced their willingness to act as a mediator between Tehran and Washington.

He added in that vein, the Omani king has said he will soon travel to Iran with good news.

The king has been exchanging messages between the US and Iran. Alizadeh noted that Qatar’s Central Bank has also started acting as a mediator in the dispute between Tehran and Washington. According to the MP, Iran’s Central Bank and the US Treasury are indirectly exchanging messages with the Qatari side acting as the mediator.

The US has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran after Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal during former President Donald Trump.

The current US president initially said he sought to return to the JCPOA. Joe Biden has however ended up imposing sanctions on Iran like his predecessor.

Iran says the US must return to the deal and stick by its obligations under the agreement as it was Washington that left the JCPOA unilaterally.