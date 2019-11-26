Old Iranian Village Nominated for ‘To Do Award’

“The Esfahak village has advanced to the final stage of the To Do Award festival due to the popular contributions indicator, and is a nominee for the awards,” said Ali Shariati, the deputy head of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of South Khorasan province.

He said the village was shortlisted after a German evaluator of the To Do Award event visited the village last week.

“This village is one of the seven finalists of the To Do Award contest,” he added.

He referred to a 1978 earthquake which levelled the village to the ground, and said, “After the quake, a new village was built next to the site of the old village, which has now been repaired and contains eco-tourism homes for tourists.”

He said the village has old public baths and numerous handicrafts.

The official added the local cultural heritage department has also helped locals to have Esfahak registered on the list of national heritage sites with regards to architecture.