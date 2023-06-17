Official: Taliban allowed Iran experts to visit Kajaki dam amid row on water

Hassan Kazemi Qomi said the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan should respect the 1973 treaty on the share of water resources from the Helmand River, which originates in Afghanistan and flows into Iran.

“Agreements have been reached so that our experts can go visit the region [where Kajaki dam is located] and pave the way for the release of water,” he added.

The diplomat urged the Iranian officials to seize the opportunity and do their utmost to secure the country’s water rights.

Tensions have been running high between Iran and Afghanistan over the Taliban’s violations of the 1973 water treaty.

As per the provisions of the treaty, Afghanistan is bound to release 820 million cubic meters of water from the Helmand River annually, but Iranian authorities have repeatedly said that Kabul has been withholding its share.

‘Iran borders with Afghanistan calm, Taliban briefed’

Meanwhile, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi commented on the situation of the joint border with Afghanistan, weeks after reports of deadly clashes between Iranian border guards and the Taliban forces.

“Our border guards are very strong, determined and resolute in doing their duty, but naturally, borders face problems…especially when the other side does not have a strong security system,” the minister said.

He said the situation in border regions are currently normal and calm.

“We warned the rulers of Afghanistan that they should brief their forces and keep an eye on them,” Vahidi added.