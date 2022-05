The figures show only 56.6 percent of Student Olympiads medalists, 69.1 percent of those eligible to join the foundation and 78.3 percent of students, who ranked up to 1,000th in the national university entrance examinations are now living in Iran.

Among these groups, Olympiads medalists constitute the largest portion of brain drain from Iran.

Iran’s Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, dealing with the issue, has yet to comment on the report.