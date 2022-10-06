Thursday, October 6, 2022
Official: Iran VP’s visit to Russia aimed at elimination of dollar from transactions

By IFP Editorial Staff
The deputy governor of Iran’s Central Bank says Iran and Russia plan to strengthen trade ties in rial and rubble during the Iranian vice president’s visit to Moscow in order to move from services to goods in bilateral economic ties and eliminate dollar in their transactions.

Abolhassani added that this calls for cooperation between the central banks of Iran and Russia.

He said the monetary and banking relations between Iran and Russia is expanding and “we seek better results in expansion of trade after the visit.”

The deputy governor of Iran’s Central Bank noted that during Mr. Mokhber’s trip to Russia, the two sides discussed ways of helping with monetary and banking ties between Tehran and Moscow.

Abolhassani underlined that the Iran-Russia banking relations must be strengthened so that they can remove obstacles created by sanctions for Iranian and Russian businesspeople.

