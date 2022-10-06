Official: Iran VP’s visit to Russia aimed at elimination of dollar from transactions

Abolhassani added that this calls for cooperation between the central banks of Iran and Russia.

He said the monetary and banking relations between Iran and Russia is expanding and “we seek better results in expansion of trade after the visit.”

The deputy governor of Iran’s Central Bank noted that during Mr. Mokhber’s trip to Russia, the two sides discussed ways of helping with monetary and banking ties between Tehran and Moscow.

Abolhassani underlined that the Iran-Russia banking relations must be strengthened so that they can remove obstacles created by sanctions for Iranian and Russian businesspeople.