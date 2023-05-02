Official: Iran universities hosting 40k Afghan students, ready to admit female ones

Vahid Haddadi-Asl told ISNA that the Ministry is working to solve the financial issues facing Afghan students in Iran.

He added that many Afghan students are also interested in virtual education at Iranian universities.

After restrictions were imposed by the interim Taliban government on Afghan girls and women, three Iranian universities who solely admit female students announced readiness to take in female Afghan students, he added.

The Taliban-run higher education ministry announced in December 2022 that female students would not be allowed access to the country’s universities until further notice, drawing harsh criticism from Iran and the world community.

Iran is hosting around four million Afghan refugees.

The number of refugees and migrants has witnessed a sharp hike since the rise of the Taliban to power in 2021.