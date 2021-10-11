Official: Iran soon to stop Covid vaccine imports

The head of Iran’s Food and Drug Organization says in less than two weeks, the country will no longer need Covid vaccine imports.

Mohammadreza Shanehsaz said Iranian pharmaceutical companies will meet the domestic demand.

Shanehsaz however noted that the vaccine shipments for which orders were placed will be imported.

The head of Iran’s Food and Drug Organization added that Iran’s Barakat vaccine was nominated to receive the World Health Organization’s approval for use, adding necessary arrangements have been already made for this purpose.

According to Shanehsaz, vaccine imports constituted only 10 percent of the jabs provided for vaccination of citizens.

Domestic production of Covid vaccines and their imports in combination accelerated the inoculation process in Iran.

Covid deaths, infections and hospitalizations have seen a downward trend in recent weeks. And the worst of the crisis is reportedly over.