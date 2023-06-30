Official: Iran security body approves motion to let women into football stadiums

That’s according to Mehdi Taj, head of Iran’s Football Federation.

Taj added that a working group has been formed that will make a decision as to how to implement the approval of the Supreme National Security Council.

He noted that women can already enter the Gol Gohar, Sepahan and Zob Ahan stadiums because the infrastructure there makes this possible, noting that the Azadi Stadium in Tehran must be made ready for this purpose.

Iranian women have already been allowed to watch soccer matches at stadiums several times.

Authorities say refusal to let the women into some stadiums was because of the lack of the necessary infrastructure there.