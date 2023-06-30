Friday, June 30, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSport

Official: Iran security body approves motion to let women into football stadiums

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has approved the entry of women into football stadiums.

That’s according to Mehdi Taj, head of Iran’s Football Federation.

Taj added that a working group has been formed that will make a decision as to how to implement the approval of the Supreme National Security Council.

He noted that women can already enter the Gol Gohar, Sepahan and Zob Ahan stadiums because the infrastructure there makes this possible, noting that the Azadi Stadium in Tehran must be made ready for this purpose.

Iranian women have already been allowed to watch soccer matches at stadiums several times.

Authorities say refusal to let the women into some stadiums was because of the lack of the necessary infrastructure there.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks