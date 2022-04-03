Official: Iran in talks with Turkey to repatriate prisoners

“There is no problem concerning the exchange and memoranda of understanding for the transfer of Iranian prisoners from Turkey,” Kazem Gharibabadi said.

“But the requirements for the transfer of convicts should be fulfilled. Among these are negotiations, consent of the host country and consent of the prisoners.”

Gharibabadi, who is also the secretary of the Judiciary’s Human Rights Bureau in Iran, added that transfer and extradition of Iranian nationals held in other countries are now “more seriously pursued”.

The official had earlier said that 2,000 out of the almost 3,800 Iranian inmates in other countries are in Turkish jails.