Official: Brain drain in Iran escalating into general immigration

Bahram Salavati said what was known as brain drain is now escalating into general immigration from Iran, that is, the departure of both elites and ordinary people.

Salavati said if until yesterday, 65 thousand people migrated each year, it is projected that the figure will reach 100 thousand given the circumstances that have come about over the past few years.

Salavati added that economic conditions have played a key role since March 2019 and these conditions included employment and wage.

He underlined that he issued a warning about the rising rate of immigration from Iran in 2021, adding that he meant that people were growingly becoming disappointed about improvement of economic conditions.

The head of the immigration observatory of Iran underlined that this year, political factors further compounded the situation, adding that it’s impossible to prevent the growth of the rate of immigration among Iranians by implementing minor plans.

Salavati said from 2020 to 2021, Iran saw a 30 percent rise in the number of migrants, but after the events of late 2022 and early 2023, things escalated and the figure crossed the 100 thousand mark.