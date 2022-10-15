Number of ‘yellow’ cities sees slight rise on Iran’s Covid-19 map

According to the latest updates to the map, released by the ministry on Friday, the number of “yellow” cities, where there is a “low” risk of infection, rose from 192 to 203.

The number of “blue” or “normal” cities also decreased from 238 to 226.

The map has still no “red” or “high-risk” zone, but the number of “orange” or “moderate risk” areas increased slightly from 18 to 19.

Iran moved past the seventh wave of infections with Covid-19 around mid-September.

The virus first showed face in Iran in early 2020 and has so far claimed the lives of 144, 510 people.

With the let-up in infections, the number of fatalities remain at a single digit.

On Friday, Covid-19 was reported to have killed four more people within 24 hours, with 155 new infections recorded.

Health experts have, however, warned about risks of a rise in infections with respiratory diseases in autumn in simultaneity with an increase in cases of Covid-19.

Officials have urged people to receive booster shots and abide by the health protocols introduced against the pandemic, namely social distancing and wearing masks.