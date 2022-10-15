Saturday, October 15, 2022
Number of ‘yellow’ cities sees slight rise on Iran’s Covid-19 map

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran COVID

The Iranian health ministry has reported a slight rise in the number of cities categorized as “yellow” on the country’s color-coded Covide-19 tracking map, sounding the alarm the relative calm in the situation could be fragile.

According to the latest updates to the map, released by the ministry on Friday, the number of “yellow” cities, where there is a “low” risk of infection, rose from 192 to 203.

The number of “blue” or “normal” cities also decreased from 238 to 226.

The map has still no “red” or “high-risk” zone, but the number of “orange” or “moderate risk” areas increased slightly from 18 to 19.

Iran moved past the seventh wave of infections with Covid-19 around mid-September.

The virus first showed face in Iran in early 2020 and has so far claimed the lives of 144, 510 people.

With the let-up in infections, the number of fatalities remain at a single digit.

On Friday, Covid-19 was reported to have killed four more people within 24 hours, with 155 new infections recorded.

Health experts have, however, warned about risks of a rise in infections with respiratory diseases in autumn in simultaneity with an increase in cases of Covid-19.

Officials have urged people to receive booster shots and abide by the health protocols introduced against the pandemic, namely social distancing and wearing masks.

