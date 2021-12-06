Number of vaccine doses nearing 108 million mark in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry says 77 more people have died of Ciovid-19 over the past 24 hours in the country, while vaccination campaign continues nationwide.

The total fatalities from Covid since the start of the pandemic stand at 130,277. Since Sunday, there have been 3,356 new cases including 559 hospitalizations.

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,137,821 people have contracted Covid in Iran. The majority of them, that is, 5,930,502 people have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the nationwide vaccination campaign is continuing in Iran with the number of total doses administered so far being 107,940,633 doses.

2 cities in Iran are marked red, which means the risk of Covid is very high there while 9 cities are orange, 153 yellow and 284 blue. Blue cities face the lowest level of risk from Covid. The downward trend in deaths and hospitalizations in Iran has been attributed to the high rate of vaccination in the country.