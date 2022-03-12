Number of Covid deaths, infections declining in Iran

Iranian health ministry figures on Saturday showed that 120 people died from the disease in the past 24 hours compared to 134 fatalities the day before.

The deaths push the total fatalities from the disease to 138,831 since the start of the pandemic.

The daily caseload from Friday to Saturday stood at 2,219 including 543 hospitalizations. With the Covid deaths and infections on the decline, Iran has not eased its nationwide vaccination campaign.

Health centers across the country are giving Covid vaccine doses non-stop, even on holidays.

Overall, 144,547,815 doses of Covid jabs have been injected in Iran since the inoculation began.

The number of triple-vaxxed people in the country is inching toward the 25 million mark.

The number of cities marked red is slowly decreasing and blue cities are increasing in number.