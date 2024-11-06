Nuclear chief says Iran self-sufficient in laser technology

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Iranian cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Eslami said that Iran’s latest achievements in laser technology were unveiled at the Fifth Iran Laser and Photonics Exhibition, showcasing the country’s self-sufficiency in this field.

Eslami highlighted the role of laser technology in industry and daily life, noting that it contributes to synergies across various sectors.

He added that a metal laser-cutting production line is among the homegrown innovations unveiled at the exhibition.

The Atomic Energy Organization chief also mentioned that several agreements were signed during the expo with industrial companies to equip them with laser technology.

The Fifth Iran Laser and Photonics Exhibition opened on Sunday in Tehran, featuring participation from around 35 Iranian companies active in laser technology, including 16 knowledge-based companies.