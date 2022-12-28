Nuclear chief: IAEA officials to visit Iran soon

Mohammad Eslami, who heads the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), was asked by reporters on Wednesday about a possible visit by IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi and other officials of the agency.

He said the IAEA has “shown willingness” for such a visit, which is slated to take place following New Year holidays.

Iran and the IAEA have been locked in a dispute over what the latter claims to be nuclear activities at “undeclared sites” in Iran.

Tehran rejects the claims, which it says are made under the influence of Israel and its allies.

The row has been a major stumbling block in talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

Elsewhere, Eslami referred to Iran’s efforts to boost the application of nuclear technology in the medical sector and treatment of patients suffering from cancer.

The top Iranian nuclear official said the country is working on plans to produce medicine based on heavy water.

Annually, one million patients benefit from the country’s capacities in the field of radiopharmaceuticals, Eslami said.

“The important message in this matter is that if we had not possessed nuclear fuel cycle, we would not have been able to produce radiopharmaceuticals in the country,” he added.