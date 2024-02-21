IAEA chief likely to visit Iran: Top official

“Iran-IAEA interactions are running their course and negotiations are underway in order to remove ambiguities and expand cooperation,” said the AEOI Director Mohammad Eslami.

“Grossi has expressed his willingness to travel to Iran, and this trip will take place when arrangements are made,” added Eslami.

“We should take this trip as an opportunity given the first international nuclear conference slated for May and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the AEOI,” he added.

Iran had recently denied a report by the IAEA that Tehran had expedited its uranium enrichment activities.

“We haven’t conducted any new activity and we are just continuing our current work, which is being done in accordance with protocols and regulations,” said AEOI Director Mohammad Eslami.

“What the other side has said is nothing new and is mostly media hype,” he noted.

“Given the political situation and the condition which have emerged for the other side in Gaza, they seek to create another atmosphere and divert public attention from Gaza to Iran,” he explained.

“In fact, it is clear what objectives they pursue by making such moves,” added the Iranian nuclear chief.