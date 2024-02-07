Iran says interactions with IAEA underway ahead of the Agency chief’s upcoming visit to Tehran

“Interactions with the IAEA are underway,” Mohammad Eslami told reporters on Wednesday.

“Coordination with the agency is on track, and we hope the same trend will continue, so that we will be able to counter the propaganda campaign launched by enemies against our nuclear industry and not allow them to disrupt the process any further,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami said Iran has broken the monopoly on the development of a type of spectrometer essential to nuclear activities.

“The production of this apparatus had been monopolized by three countries: The United States, Britain and Germany,” he explained.

“Our scientists conducted an arduous research project and developed this apparatus, which is one of the strategic devices in the nuclear industry,” he said.

Eslami made the comments ahead of a visit to Iran by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.