Nuclear chief slams IAEA for fabricating anti-Iran claims “under Israeli, West pressure”

In an interview with ISNA, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said the Islamic Republic repeatedly announced that it has cooperated and will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the agency’s questions about the so-called undeclared sites in the country.

Tehran said it provided answers to the questions raised by the agency, but it is unacceptable that the IAEA keeps pursuing the reservations of the US and the European trio, namely Germany, France and the UK, he said.

“The Western countries must not use the agency as a political tool and they should abandon such methods of pressuring Iran. Iran has always had cooperation with the IAEA with goodwill, while such cooperation went unnoticed,” Eslami said.

“How can a nuclear site operate at a barn?” asked the nuclear chief.

Eslami censured the IAEA for allowing the Israeli regime, which he said is proud of its history of assassinating Iranian scientists and conducting sabotage operations at the country’s sites, to advance its claims via the UN nuclear watchdog.