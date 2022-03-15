Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Nowruz Global Ritual held in western Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
A ceremony dubbed Nowruz Global Ritual has started in the tourism route of western Iran aimed at introducing the customs of this ancient occasion in the presence of different Iranian ethnic groups and guests from UNESCO in Hamadan as the capital of Iranian history and civilization.

As a part of the ritual, Iranian tribes from different cities of the country move from three Iranian world cities, namely Hamedan, Kermanshah and Sanandaj.

