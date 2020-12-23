No Worries about Supply of COVID-19 Vaccine: Iran’s President

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has given an assurance that the people do not need to be worried about getting a vaccine for coronavirus as all resources are tapped to both purchase the medication from abroad and hopefully produce one in the country in the coming months.

President Rouhani made the comments on Wednesday in response to some media concerns about the vaccine for COVID-19.

“We have no worries about coronavirus for the future,” he said.

“In terms of producing and procuring the vaccine, we have been moving neck and neck with the world in tackling the virus,” he added.

“Our efforts were even better and more positive than those of some countries,” the president noted.

President Rouhani then touched upon Iran managing to control a third peak in the disease.

“In recent weeks, this third surged was controlled and we saw than around 50 percent of the deaths dropped,” he explained.

“Every necessary action is being taken with regards to the vaccine, and both the Central Bank and the health ministry have set in motion plans to both procure vaccines from abroad and mass-produce vaccine inside the country in the coming months,” he noted.

The president said the number of hospital beds have doubled during the past seven years when his administration has been in power.

He said Iran has also made good progress in terms of drug production and training medical staff.