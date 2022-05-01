No red zones in Iran Covid wise

Red zones are areas where people face the highest level of threat from the virus.

According to the Health Ministry announcement on Sunday, 33 cities are orange, the second highest level of danger from Covid; 321 ones are yellow; and 94 are blue.

This is the lowest level of risk from the disease and people living in blue areas face the least threat from the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry figures on Sunday showed Covid had killed 13 people over the past 24 hours.

The daily death toll was 2 fatalities down compared to Saturday’s tally. Also, 655 new infections were logged countrywide. The downward trend in deaths and infections has been attributed to a nationwide vaccination campaign that has been a success by any metric.

The number of doses of vaccine administered in Iran is nearing the 149 million mark. Over 27 million people are triple-vaxxed.

Iranian officials, especially President Ebrahim Raisi are urging people to get their third dose of vaccine to prevent a resurgence of the virus in Iran.