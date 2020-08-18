No Obstacle to Development of Strategic Arms in Iran: DM

Defence Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Amir Hatami has given an assurance that Tehran faces no infrastructural hurdle in manufacturing strategic weapons inside the country.

In a meeting with members of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Tuesday, Brigadier General Hatami said the Defence Ministry does not face any problem in the production of strategic weapons and products, thanks to various infrastructure inside the country.

He also noted that the Defence Ministry has successfully carried out the strategies to strengthen national security and maintain the deterrent power in cooperation with the Parliament.

Highlighting the abundant capacities and infrastructures available at the Defence Ministry for supplying the defence needs, the general said the Defence Ministry is prepared to help the country’s economic and civilian sectors with the surplus of its defence technologies and knowledge.

He further pointed to the great role that parliamentary support plays in preserving and boosting the Defence Ministry’s efforts to ensure security and national power, proposing that special funds for the defence-related research studies will help the country attain emerging technologies and respond to the threats.

In remarks in February 2020, Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need to build up the country’s military power to prevent a war and counter threats.

The Leader has called on the Iranian Armed Forces to strengthen their defence capabilities in various dimensions and make the most of the country’s domestic capacities and talents.